Ole Henriksen's Glow From Home Duo Gets You Camera Ready for Your Next Virtual Meeting

Sheilah Villari
I trust a lot in Ole Henriksen products because good nourishing skincare is a major tenant of the company, which isn’t hard when your founder is a professional within that space. The new Glow From Home collection falls in line with that philosophy. From now until May 5th get 30% off their Vitamin C duo from this collection.

Normally $77, the Banana Bright Eye Crème and Banana Bright Face Primer aim to brighten and tighten. The eye creme acts as a color corrector as well as firming the entire eye area so you get that beaming glow on all your Zoom calls. And the primer gives you an effortless dewy radiance for your next virtual happy hour. It also extends the life of the makeup you might add to this routine, which is a real win on its own.

Grab this deal while you can for $53, as this is a limited time offer and it’s while supplies last. But you will get free shipping on this and a few free samples.

