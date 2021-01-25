Okay, This $37 Diamond Select Tails Statue Is Kind of Rad, Right?

Diamond Select Tails Statue Image : Amazon

Diamond Select Tails Statue | $37 | Amazon

I’ll be honest: I’ m posting this more for confirmation than anything. This morning, I came across Diamond Select’s Tails statue, which is on sale for $37. Figures like this are constantly on sale, so we don’t necessarily cover every single one unless they’re really notable. With that in mind, this rules, right? Is it just me? Admittedly, I’m a big Sonic fan and Tails has always been one of my favorite video game characters. This statue really captures the true essence of Tails, as he just joyfully soars through the air. That’s my guy! Just having a good time looking at jewels!