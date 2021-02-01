Okay Hear Me Out: Grab Bass Pro Shops: The Strike for $28 and Get a Joy-Con Fishing Rod

Bass Pro Shops: The Strike Championship Edition (Switch) Screenshot : Piranha Games

Bass Pro Shops: The Strike Championship Edition (Switch) | $28 | Best Buy

Okay look, I’m going to need your trust on this one. I know this is going to be a hard sell, but considering how funny all of what I’m about to say is. Best Buy currently has Bass Pro Shops: The Strike for Switch on sale for $28. Okay, don’t close this article yet. It’s a special bundle that comes with a fishing rod peripheral. You slot your joy-cons in and boom, you’re reeling in digital fish like a pro. Now listen, here’s the big sell: c onsider how funny this is. Like, what if you DID buy a bass fishing game and got really into it? What if your friends come over in like a year or two and you’re just reeling in bass with your fake fishing rod? I own a Cabela’s game for the Nintendo Wii and can confirm it is a funny bit. This is an investment in comedy, unless you very sincerely like bass fishing games, in which case it’s a genuinely good deal.