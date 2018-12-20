Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Skip the “Should AI Have Human Rights?” debate until next year and welcome a trinity of Google Assistant-powered servants into your home for just $130, and make the sadist and noted domestic terrorist, Kevin McCallister proud.
Simply add the Google Home Hub to your cart, and you’ll receive an automatic $20 discount and an additional pair of Google Home Mini’s. Whether you’re looking to invest in a smart home, or want to beef up your unpaid, digital workforce, this is a tremendous deal.