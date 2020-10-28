Oily Skin This Is Not Your Time to Shine, Get That Under Control With Ole Henriksen's Balance It All Set for Just $28

Ole Henriksen Balance It All Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This is the only system I swear by to keep my fairly oily forehead in check. If you like me have a T-zone that runneth over you have to put up barriers and this Ole Henriksen Balance It All Set is the protection we need. Anytime this goes on sale I snatch it up. It’s 30% off right now and is worth every penny.

Cleanse, tone, and moisturize. These steps help get all skin types in order but if you’re someone with a few issues top quality products are needed. This set from Ole Henriksen really does help your face find its balance again. The cleanser deep cleans pores and has a great lather to it because it contains green tea. The toner removes the extra oil and grim, which is our goal here. I really only need this on my forehead but somedays a swipe all around really does that trick. Refining those pores is key. The hydrator is the perfect final step as it’s super lightweight and gives just the right amount of moisture to replenish the face. If you wear foundation it blends extremely well with your chosen brand. Each of these has a refreshing feeling as well as a soothing eucalyptus/peppermint scent. This is a clean beauty item and is a best seller for a reason. It works.

