Ohhhhhhhhhhhh... What Game Is on Sale and Can Be Bought for Cheap? Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated!

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Screenshot : THQ Nordic

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated | $16 | Amazon

Absorbent and yellow and porous as ever, Spongebob returns to gaming in the HD remake of a cult classic—Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated. Back in a far off time of 2003 when 3D platformers still dominated, it was pretty common to see plenty of licensed games in the genre, though rarely would we see any good licensed games in the genre. Now, maybe it doesn’t standup against the 3D Mario games of the era, but it’s good enough to warrant an HD remake 17 years later. You can play it on Xbox for only $16 right now.