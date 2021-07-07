It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

Ohhhhhhhhhhhh... What Game Is on Sale and Can Be Bought for Cheap? Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated!

"F" is for paying respects to your fallen brothers, "U" is for putting at the end of your product name and calling it next gen....

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated | $16 | Amazon
Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated | $16 | Amazon
Screenshot: THQ Nordic
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated | $16 | Amazon

Absorbent and yellow and porous as ever, Spongebob returns to gaming in the HD remake of a cult classic—Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated. Back in a far off time of 2003 when 3D platformers still dominated, it was pretty common to see plenty of licensed games in the genre, though rarely would we see any good licensed games in the genre. Now, maybe it doesn’t standup against the 3D Mario games of the era, but it’s good enough to warrant an HD remake 17 years later. You can play it on Xbox for only $16 right now.

Advertisement
Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech