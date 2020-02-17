Oh No, Can You Hear Me? AirPods Are as Low as $112

Apple AirPods (Renewed) Graphic : Gabe Carey

Apple AirPods (Renewed) | $112 | Amazon

While Apple continues peddle the latest generation AirPods at full price ($160), you’re no sucker. You know that the only differences between the these and the first-gen AirPods are a slightly faster connection, an LED indicator, and “Hey Siri” support.



Sure, if you shell out an extra $40, you also get the option for wireless charging, but at that point you’re paying $200 for a set of plastic earbuds, albeit a set of plastic earbuds that pair seamlessly with your iPhone. But hey, for almost $90 less, you can get a decent pair of buds from three years ago.

Think about it, they’re only $112 right now. But if you insist on taking home the crème de la crème, consider this: AirPods 2 are down to $129 and the superior water-resistant and active noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, though temporarily sold out, are $234, down from $249.

