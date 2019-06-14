Graphic: Shep McAllister

Arcade1Up Golden Tee Cabinet + Bonus Riser | $450 | Walmart

All of Arcade1Up’s other 3/4-sized arcade cabinets were just a warmup for the main event. The ultimate endgame. A freakin’ Golden Tee cabinet. It’s here, it’s real, and it’s $50 off.



The cabinet includes the classic ball-based Golden Tee controls you know and love, and has Golden Tee Classic, Golden Tee 2000, Golden Tee 1999, and Golden Tee 1998 built right in. There’s no need for quarters, and the marquee at the top of the cabinet even lights up. It’s a hole in one.

Get it for $450 from Walmart this weekend, down from $500, complete with a bonus riser to bring it up to a more ergonomic height.