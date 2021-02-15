Oh Heck Yeah, Get a Big Ole' Poké Ball Beanbag Chair for $60

Poké Ball Beanbag Chair Image : GameStop

For many years, I have considered getting a beanbag chair. I know that probably sounds like the kind of thing that one doesn’t need to “consider,” but it haunts me. Am I prepared to become beanbag guy? Like when guests come over to watch sports, am I going to bring out the beanbag and say “Someone can sit here if they want”? I’m not sure if I can be that guy, but I am tempted to finally pull the trigger today, because this Poké Ball beanbag chair is down to $60at GameStop. features include: it’s a beanbag chair that looks like a Poké Ball. What more do you need? Now when a friend asks for a pillow to sit on, I can c huck this at their head as if I am trying to catch them. They will hate me. And I will laugh.