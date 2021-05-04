Odec's ANC Wireless Earbuds Are Currently $27 and the Solid Backups You Were Looking For

Odec ANC Wireless Earbuds | $27 | Amazon



There’s a point where all these budget earbuds start to blend together. This is probably because I’ve been testing different ones for months. Odec is just as solid if you’re looking for a pair, not too expensive that are of decent quality. These are currently 25 % off and fall in line with a lot of the other earbuds I’ve covered.

For me, they are middle of the road and certainly do everything they claim efficiently . I do like they are immediately in sync when you pair them to your phone. And the ANC is actually pretty decent for the size and fit. I haven’t played around with them enough to figure out the different modes, but apparently, there is a great one for gaming. Calls come in clear, and you can definitely use these for zooms/skypes with few issues. These absolutely run for six hours off of one charge, and you’ll get around thirty hours with the case before needing to juice that up. The one-step connection isn’t a joke; they pair almost instantly once I open the lid and barely lift one out. These are a perfect pair as a backup.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari in January 2021 and updated with new information on 5/04/2021.