Image: Kano (kano.me)

Amazon is selling the Kano Complete Computer Kit for just $200 today, a savings of $50 and the lowest price we’ve seen. Instead of dropping about that much on a week of nominally enriching summer day camp that you’ll still have to drive to and fro, I suggest you grab one of these like I did.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Corey Foster (Corey Foster)

A little more than two weeks ago, I took a hands-off approach to my daughters (7 and 10) building and booting a Raspberry Pi powered Kano Complete Computer Kit. Since their successful build, my youngest has fully claimed it and has been eagerly learning to code on it every single day- on her own. I’ve watched her go from no experience with computing logic to programming scripted loops that create complex designs, then confidently remixing them.

Advertisement

With Kano, your child builds a legitimate computer with tons of modules and activities that are truly fun (while stealthily teaching them logic and programming.) What’s more, the machine supports multiple accounts, and Minecraft is pre-loaded with script-based “hacking” functionality. For $200, it’s my pick of the summer for keeping home-bound kids safely and smartly occupied with something other than annoying me or my wife.