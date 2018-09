Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Whether you’ve been obsessing about Deckard’s identity for decades, or have never seen a minute of either film, both Blade Runner movies are included in this Blu-ray box set, now down to an all-time low $16, while supplies last. It’s too bad the deal won’t live, but then again who does?