Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Every so often, we see deals on individual Waste King garbage disposal models, and our readers always buy a ton of them. Today though, you’ve got three different choices in Amazon’s Gold Box.



The main difference between the models is the speed and strength of the motor. You can get 1/2 horsepower for $45, 3/4 horses (horrifying image) for $89, or a full horsepower for $112, all of which are either the best prices ever, or very close to it. These deals are only available today, so get your order in before they’re all gobbled up.