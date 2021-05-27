Obliterate Dirt with 30% off a Sun Joe Pressure Washer, Just $139

Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO Pressure Washer Image : Andrew Hayward

Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO Pressure Washer | $139 | Amazon



When scrubbing alone won’t take the dirt and grime off of your home, garage, boat, patio, or similarly sturdy structure or vehicle, consider pressure washing instead. This Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO pressure washer blasts water and detergent at up to 2030 PSI, obliterating dirt, grease, and other gunk in its way. Save $60 off at Amazon, today only.

