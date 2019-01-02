Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now that we’ve said so long to Santa and hello to a new year, it’s finally time to pack away that Christmas tree. Keep your artificial fir in tip top shape for the next 11 months with this $30 sturdy canvas storage bag. It fits unassembled trees up to 9 feet tall and features handles for easy carrying, and adjustable straps to ensure your tree parts stay put. Plus, you’ll get the gift of peace of mind during the year ahead knowing your faux foliage is protected from any errant water or dust.

