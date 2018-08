Screenshot: NVIDIA

We aren’t sure how tight supplies of NVIDIA’s new graphics cards will be, so if you want to ensure you get one when they launch next month, you can preorder the GTX 2080 TI ($1,199), and the standard 2080 ($799) right now from NVIDIA’s online store. You can’t order the $599 2070 just yet, but you can sign up to be notified.

Update: Zotac’s GTX 2080 is also up for preorder for $750 on Amazon.