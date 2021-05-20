Nutty Naturals Snacks Three Pack Is Just $18 and Ready to Go on Your Next Hike

3-Pack: Nutty Naturals Snacks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With the CDC s aying it’s ok to gather if you’re vaccinated, trips and traveling seem to be all good for the summer. Snacks for road trips, plane rides, hanging on the beach, or hitting the trails are necessary . This 3-Pack of Nutty Naturals has an excellent selection to make even the pickiest of eaters happy.

What’s really nice about this deal is you can mix and match and choose between the 16 oz size or the 24 oz. There are seven different bags, so there’s something for everyone. The Sweet & Salty Trail Mix and Omega-3 Trail Mix are the more traditional way to go and a great healthy option. The Banana Chips are sweet, crunchy, and an excellent option for a smarter snack. The Roasted Corn Nuts are a savory treat of salty goodness. The Sesame Sticks aren’t just good to munch on solo but work great on salads and in soups . The Oriental Rice Snacks are a wonderful combo of flavors; soy, chili, and sesame to tickle your tastebuds. And finally, the Latin American favorite, the Plaintain Chips, are perfection . Ditch the Pringles for this better crispier alternative. This is a great value if you have a house of snackers or if you like to have tastier options while on the go or at home.

