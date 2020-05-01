It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
NuForce Wireless Headphones Are $40 For Today Only

NuForce Wireless Headphones | $40 | B&H Photo

For today only, you can get your hands on a pair of NuForce wireless headphones for a decent $40, which is down from the original $100 list price. With these headphones, you get up to six hours of playback and the case itself gives about a day of power without a charge. These headphones can connect to any device through Bluetooth. I would grab this deal before it's gone!

