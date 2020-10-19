Vote 2020 graphic
Now You're Playing With Power: This $168 Portable Solar Generator Can Fuel a Fridge for 6 Hours Straight

Tacklife Portable Solar Generator | $168 | Amazon | Promo Code IGVILO7Z
Tacklife Portable Solar Generator | $168 | Amazon | Promo Code IGVILO7Z

Whether you’re outdoors camping, or your power is out at home, a portable generator comes in handy for recreational activities and emergency situations alike. This one from Kinja Deals reader-favorite brand is solar-powered and boasts a 299 watt-hour battery capacity. Measuring 14.7 x 8.4 x 7.4 inches and weighing 10.28 pounds, the company says it’s “palm-sized,” though I’d rather compare it to an industry-grade rugged laptop—compact enough to take on a trip, even in the trunk of a small sedan, but don’t count on fitting it in your pocket. Still, considering its diminutive dimensions, it packs a real punch, laying claim to powering a smartphone more than 27 times, a 45-watt laptop (or a refrigerator!) for 6 hours, a 30-watt CPAP for 9 hours, and a 110-watt car vac for consecutive hours.

The Tacklife solar generator includes the required three Lithium-ion batteries needed to operate the device, and for a limited time only is discounted 40% using the promo code IGVILO7Z. As winter approaches and the weather grows colder, you might want to jump on this deal before it spikes back up to its full $400 list price. It was marked up as recently as September 3 and the aforementioned coupon only lasts until the end of the day October 23. You’ve got until Friday to secure a backup plan for any upcoming outdoor expeditions or blizzard-induced power outages bound to arise in the coming months.

