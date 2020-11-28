Now Your Indoor Cat Can Climb a Tree AND Own a Condo, at a 30% Discount

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Frisco 33" Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo | $39 | Chewy

To remain consistent with the Kinja Deals canon, cats are still gods. But even gods, like anyone else, see the value in real estate investing. If your cat’s in the market for a tree condo, look no further than Chewy, where this 33" tall faux fur duplex can be had for just $39. While the price is currently listed at $55, an automatic negotiation is done on your behalf at checkout that takes 30% off the market rate.

Featuring two rooms, an outdoor patio, and a tree that’s both climbable and scratchable, along with a contemporary dangly ball chandelier statement piece, this multi-story unit is a dream home for any cat who doesn’t mind a short walk to the bathroom. That’s because washroom amenities are unfortunately not included, and with no additional space for storage inside, installing them would come at the cost of convenience. Still, for this price, your cat will have plenty of room left in the budget for a standalone toilet, and as long as they’ve still got their sandpaper tongue , bathing will take care of itself.