Though you’ll still need an expensive-ass computer to run it, the Oculus Rift VR system is finally approaching affordability, with the headset and controller bundle now available for $349. That’s the price we’ve seen since Black Friday, and in fact, it’s less than the headset by itself cost not that long ago.
Now You Can Get an Oculus Rift Headset And Controllers For $350
