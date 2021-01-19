It's all consuming.
Now This is F1 Racing! Get F1 2020 for $25

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Screenshot: Codemasters
F1 2020 (PS4) | $25 | GameStop
F1 2020 (XBO) | $25 | GameStop

There are tons of sports games out there beyond the usual suspects. Just this weekend, I played Cricket 19 on Game Pass to try and better understand the wide world of cricket. It was a deeply confusing experience, but hey, I appreciated trying something new for a change. If you’re looking for your next left-field sports obsession, F1 2020 is currently $25 at GameStop. It’s a comprehensive racing simulation that features a wealth of content, from a 10-year career mode to split-screen multiplayer. The beginning of a new year is always a bit of a slow period for games, so whether you’re an F1 fanatic or someone who’s just casually interested in racing, the $25 price point is low enough to merit some curiosity.

