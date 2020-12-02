Now That You've Picked Your Tree It's Time to Dress It up With a Skirt or Collar from Wayfair

Christmas Tree Skirts & Collars Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Now that you’ve chosen the perfect pine and decorated it with all your favorite ornaments it seems like something is missing. There’s no skirt at the bottom of the tree. This was my roommate and I last night. W e stood back admired our work and realized how naked the tree still looked . Wayfair is having a huge sale on Christmas tr ee s kirts and c ollars. There are over 800 options so you’ll definitely find one to jive with your other holiday decor.

We all have a friend or relative where everything in their house is white. It’s like something out of Better Homes & Garden magazine. It does look beautiful , pristine, and calm. If this is you, you probably bring that aesthetic to the holiday season too. This Hansell Holiday Christmas Tree Skirt ($71) adds fuzzy faux fur fanciness to that . This 56" will wrap around your tree and give the illusion of soft little snow flakes collecting at the bottom. Your gifts will definitely pop with their bright wrapping on the flawless material underneath . If the look is what you’re going for this one is sophisticated .

If color is more your jam this Poinsettia Tree Skirt ($49) might be what you need. It’s a classic. That red will blend perfectly with the glistening green of your tree. The embroidered poinsettia cutouts add a cool dimension and definitely make your space more festive.

And now for something a little whimsical. What’s more jolly than ice skating dachshunds ($47) dressed as Santa? You don’t need to be a dog lover to appreciate how cute and cheery this tree skirt is. The beige and black actually make it a little more demure than you’d think it would be but hey it’s the holidays so have a little fun. And in 2020 if dogs on skate make you smile you proudly dress your tree in this one .

