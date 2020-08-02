Now That You Bought Some Fighting Games, It's Time For Your First $55 Fight Stick

Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick | $55 | Amazon



Now that you’ve bought some fighting games, it’s time to up your game with a fight stick! Fight sticks can be pretty intimidating... and expensive! But, the Mayflash F300 is a great fight stick for the beginner fighting game player. It’s cheaper than a lot of other sticks at just $55, and it can connect to all your modern consoles and PC. The reviews also suggest that this is a high quality stick that will last a while, which is a big concern with these controllers. So what are you waiting for? Grab one and get to learning some fighters so you can trounce the competition.