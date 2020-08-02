It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

Now That You Bought Some Fighting Games, It's Time For Your First $55 Fight Stick

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
221
1
Save
Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick | $55 | Amazon
Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick | $55 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick | $55 | Amazon

Now that you’ve bought some fighting games, it’s time to up your game with a fight stick! Fight sticks can be pretty intimidating... and expensive! But, the Mayflash F300 is a great fight stick for the beginner fighting game player. It’s cheaper than a lot of other sticks at just $55, and it can connect to all your modern consoles and PC. The reviews also suggest that this is a high quality stick that will last a while, which is a big concern with these controllers. So what are you waiting for? Grab one and get to learning some fighters so you can trounce the competition.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Aukey’s EP-N5 True Wireless Earbuds Offer Great ANC Performance for Under $50

Soulcalibur VI is Still Getting New Characters, So Grab The Standard Edition For Cheap and Get to Fighting

Friday's Best Deals: Anker Chargers, Razer Gold Box, Captain America Statue, TaoTronics Percussion Massager, Ella Paradis July Sale, and More

Save up to 43% on Anker Charging Products, Today Only