Now That RYOBI's 18V One+ Cordless Impact Wrench Kit Is $109, You, Too, Can Join a Pit Crew

RYOBI 18V One+ 1/2" Cordless Impact Wrench Kit

RYOBI 18V One+ 1/2" Cordless Impact Wrench Kit | $109 | The Home Depot

If you want all the excitement of a Nascar pit crew member with none of the pressure, the 18-Volt One+ impact wrench kit is $109 from RYOBI over at The Home Depot. With up to 3,200 impacts per minute, you’ll be able to replace your tires and assemble heavy equipment in no time at all, completely free of wires. Since this bad boy is powered by a 4.0Ah rechargeable battery, you’ll no longer be tethered to the nearest power outlet.

Better still, everything you need is included in the box—from the wrench itself to the 18V P118 IntelliPort Charger to the high capacity 4.0Ah battery, the pictured tool bag, and a handy operator’s manual. The whole kit is backed by a 3-year warranty, plus if you’ve got any other RYOBI One+ tools lying around like I do, the battery is interchangeable. When one device is ready to charge, latch on the battery from another and never stop wrenching.