It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Now Over 50% off, Insignia's 2-Channel Soundbar Ships With a Wireless Subwoofer

Quentyn Kennemer
Insignia 2.1-Channel Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer | $70 | Best Buy
Insignia 2.1-Channel Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer | $70 | Best Buy

With a sharp $80 discount, this 2.1-channel Insignia soundbar falls to just $70 at Best Buy. This powerful 80W system also includes a wireless subwoofer to pump the bass without the added wires to trip you up. Your options for connecting it to your home theater system include RCA and optical audio, but you can also beam music from your smartphone over Bluetooth.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

