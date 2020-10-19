Now Over 50% off, Insignia's 2-Channel Soundbar Ships With a Wireless Subwoofer

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Insignia 2.1-Channel Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer | $70 | Best Buy
With a sharp $80 discount, this 2.1-channel Insignia soundbar falls to just $70 at Best Buy. This powerful 80W system also includes a wireless subwoofer to pump the bass without the added wires to trip you up. Your options for connecting it to your home theater system include RCA and optical audio, but you can also beam music from your smartphone over Bluetooth.