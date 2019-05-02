Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Right now MSI’s MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDRR6 256-bit VR Ready Graphics Card is down to $800 on Drop (formerly MassDrop.) This latest-generation unit offers a ton for not very money.

Gizmodo says these particular units offer “more accurate lighting and better realism—and that’s something that’s should be supported by more games going forward.” Sufficed to say, it’ll definitely last you a long time.

This $800 price is $50 less than what’s currently on Amazon.