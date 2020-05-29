It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Now Grab the Real AirPods Pro for $230 ($20 off) at Amazon

Gabe Carey
 and Quentyn Kennemer
If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and go for some real AirPods. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $20 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/29/2020

