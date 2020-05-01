Now $75, Upgrade Your PC with 16GB of Patriot's 3600MHz Viper Blackout DDR4 RAM

Patriot 16GB (2x8GB) 3600MHz CL17 DDR4 RAM Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Patriot 16GB (2x8GB) 3600MHz CL17 DDR 4 RAM | $75 | Newegg

This one is for my fellow PC builders out there. Patriot’s Viper 4 Blackout 16GB kit (2x8GB modules) is down to $75 on Newegg. This is a great price for what you’re getting: fast 3600MHz RAM with a CAS latency of 17.

Advertisement

If you’re new to building, I’ll spare you the technical jargon, but your RAM speed is largely determined by those two numbers. Ideally, you want as much clock speed as you can get at the lowest CAS latency number you can find, and a configuration like this usually goes for just $10-$20 more. The only thing you’ll be missing out on are those cool RGB lights that prove to everyone how hardcore a gamer you are.