It's all consuming.
Now $70 off, Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC Headphones Will Set You Free From Noisy Neighbors Once and for All

Gabe Carey
Gabe Carey
Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Black, Silver) | $279 | Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Rose Gold) | $236 | Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Black, Silver) | $279 | Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Rose Gold) | $236 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech Deals
Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Black, Silver) | $279 | Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Rose Gold) | $236 | Amazon

While I haven't tested the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth wireless active noise-canceling headphones myself, Adam Clark Estes, a Bose skeptic, reviewed them for Gizmodo in 2016 and had this to say:

I've never loved Bose headphones. Out of the box, they always felt a bit flimsy, and on my head, the audio quality seemed subpar for the price. At least that's what I thought before I tried the new QuietComfort 35 Wireless cans. The noise cancellation is peerless, and the sound is terrific—for the most part.

With three levels of noise cancelation, Alexa voice assistant support, a sound-isolating dual-microphone system, and easy pairing through the Bose Connect app, these cans are the closest rival to my personal favorite Sony WH-1000XM3s, and for the first time since December, they're 20% off on Amazon in black and silver variants. Chances are, you won't see this price again until at least Prime Day or Black Friday. Snap 'em up while the price is at an all-time low. And if you don't mind rocking the rose golds, they're even cheaper at $236.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

