Now $70 off, Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC Headphones Will Set You Free From Noisy Neighbors Once and for All

Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Black, Silver) | $279 | Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Rose Gold) | $236 | Amazon

While I haven’t tested the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth wireless active noise-canceling headphones myself, Adam Clark Estes, a Bose skeptic, reviewed them for Gizmodo in 2016 and had this to say:



I’ve never loved Bose headphones. Out of the box, they always felt a bit flimsy, and on my head, the audio quality seemed subpar for the price. At least that’s what I thought before I tried the new QuietComfort 35 Wireless cans. The noise cancellation is peerless, and the sound is terrific—for the most part.

With three levels of noise cancelation, Alexa voice assistant support, a sound-isolating dual-microphone system, and easy pairing through the Bose Connect app, these cans are the closest rival to my personal favorite Sony WH-1000XM3s, and for the first time since December, they’re 20% off on Amazon in black and silver variants . Chances are, you won’t see this price again until at least Prime Day or Black Friday. Snap ‘em up while the price is at an all-time low. And if you don’t mind rocking the rose golds , they’re even cheaper at $236.