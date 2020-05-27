It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Now $60 off, Clean up Your Own Messes With the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum

Gabe Carey
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum | $290 | Amazon
Image: Dyson
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum (Renewed) | $290 | Amazon

Believe it or not, lately I’ve been having trouble focusing at work, in part due to the excessive cat hair pervading my apartment. It’s why I asked our readers last week for your input on the best pet hair removers, and it’s also why I spend much of my time vacuuming obsessively. But without the right vacuum for the job, clunks of hair can get lodged in the brushes.

The Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum, now discounted $60 on Amazon, pumps up the volume (brush bar power) 150% over the Dyson V6, making it the perfect match for pet lovers and messy roommates alike. It’s cord-free, so while you do have to charge it, anything beats plugging and unplugging it as you vacuum throughout the house. However, bear in mind that because this is a renewed, or refurbished by Amazon, product it is subject to minimal wear and tear—including a reduced battery capacity as low as 80%.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

