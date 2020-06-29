Now 50% off, This Pet Hair Remover Puts an End to Excessive Shedding for $4

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Gabe Carey

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Yalami Pet Hair Remover Brush | $4 | Amazon | Promo code DDFWCIUL
Yalami Pet Hair Remover Brush | $4 | Amazon | Promo code DDFWCIUL
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Yalami Pet Hair Remover Brush | $4 | Amazon | Promo code DDFWCIUL

Anyone who’s read one of my Co-op posts knows already how often I lament my cat’s shedding. For anyone in the same boat as I, there’s a comb-like pet hair remover on Amazon discounted 50% to $4 and some change using the promo code DDFWCIUL. Enter the coupon at checkout and let me know in the comments how it compares to the top five suggested by our readers. Who knows? Maybe we’ll have a new frontrunner in the next poll. If not, I defer you to our cordless vacuums roundup instead. You’ll thank me later.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

