Now 50% off, This Aluminum Hard Drive Enclosure Will Externalize Your Internal Storage

Rosewill 3.5" Hard Drive Enclosure Graphic : Gabe Carey

Rosewill 3.5" Hard Drive Enclosure | $24 | Amazon | Clip coupon on page

Do you have a pile of useless hard drives sitting around the house? Then you’re either a lapsed tech journalist like me or just a regular weirdo. Either way, instead of throwing ‘em out and contributing more to our planet’s slow demise, you can breathe new life into your internal hard drive with this $24 enclosure from Rosewill. Not only is it a fun project to get your mind off things while you’re stuck at home, but it adds some practical value to your self-destructive components hoarding.

Just latch it onto the SATA cable found inside, screw on the rear gate, and you’re ready to start moving terabytes’ worth of anime and video games to watch and play on any PC or laptop in your house. A built-in 80mm fan keeps your drive running cool the whole time. This enclosure supports 3.5" SATA HDDs and features an LED display that shows you the temperature and RPM speed at a given time. A switch on the back lets you toggle the fan on and off while eSATA and USB 3.0 ports ensure universal coverage.