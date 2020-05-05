Now $42 Off, Rachael Ray's Stainless Steel Cookware Look Stunning with Red Handles

Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cookware w/ Red Handles Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cookware w/ Red Handles | $108 | Amazon

Today, you can snap up a Rac ha el Ray 10-piece stainless steel cooking set with red handles for $108. You’ll get five pots and pans ranging from 1-6 quarts with their respective lids, plus a spoon and stirrer thrown in for good measure.

Advertisement

The red handles are really the star of the show here, and they can help you fill a kitchen aesthetic that can’t decide between city slicks and country living.

Advertisement