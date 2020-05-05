It's all consuming.
Now $42 Off, Rachael Ray's Stainless Steel Cookware Look Stunning with Red Handles

Today, you can snap up a Rachael Ray 10-piece stainless steel cooking set with red handles for $108. You’ll get five pots and pans ranging from 1-6 quarts with their respective lids, plus a spoon and stirrer thrown in for good measure.

The red handles are really the star of the show here, and they can help you fill a kitchen aesthetic that can’t decide between city slicks and country living.

