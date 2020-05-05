Now $42 Off, Rachael Ray's Stainless Steel Cookware Look Stunning with Red Handles

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cookware w/ Red Handles | $108 | Amazon
Today, you can snap up a Rachael Ray 10-piece stainless steel cooking set with red handles for $108. You’ll get five pots and pans ranging from 1-6 quarts with their respective lids, plus a spoon and stirrer thrown in for good measure.
The red handles are really the star of the show here, and they can help you fill a kitchen aesthetic that can’t decide between city slicks and country living.