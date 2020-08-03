It's all consuming.
Now 41% off, This $52 Jump Starter Works on Cars, Trucks, Tractors, and Even Yachts

Gabe Carey
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo jumper pictured here.

This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $90. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $52 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code WIM4MMZV at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 20,800mAh power bank functionality.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in March 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/3/2020.  

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

