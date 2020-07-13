It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Now 40% off, This $49 Jump Starter Works on Cars, Trucks, Tractors, and Even Yachts

Gabe Carey
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter | $49 | Amazon | Promo code 5AS6L4JQ + clip coupon on page
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo jumper pictured here.

This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $80. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $49 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code 5AS6L4JQ at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 15,000mAh power bank functionality.

Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in March 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 7/13/2020.

