It's all consuming.
Now 30% off, This Mug Warmer Keeps Your Coffee Hot and Your Phone Charged Too

Gabe Carey
Lecone Coffee Mug Warmer | $23 | Amazon | Promo code ZWLDB7AU
Lecone Coffee Mug Warmer | $23 | Amazon | Promo code ZWLDB7AU

Okay, picture this. It’s 7 AM on a Saturday. You wake up, brew some coffee, put on a pair of sweats, and then it hits you: You forgot to charge your phone last night. You leave your phone on the charger, completely forget about your coffee, and go back to sleep.

By the time you get back, the coffee is cold. If only your wireless charger doubled as a mug warmer.

