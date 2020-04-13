It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Now 25% Off, This Under Armour Water Bottle Delivers the Elixir of Life With One-Handed Operation

Quentyn Kennemer
Under Armour 24oz Water Bottle | $13 | Amazon

Whether alkaline or tap, distilled or sparkling, water is a life source that all living organisms depend on, and it’s good to have a quality water bottle that’ll get you filled up without much hassle. That’s exactly what this Under Armour bottle promises with its one-handed button operation to expose the cap’s built-in straw. It can be yours for $13 after discounts at Amazon.

This bottle is actually manufactured by Thermos, but despite this, it isn’t a vacuum container, meaning it’s not designed to hold hot liquids, nor will it keep your cold ones chilled for long. It’s just a water bottle that can hold 24 ounces of the good stuff, but really, what more do you need?

