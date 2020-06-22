It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Now 25% off, the Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro Packs 20 Classic Games and Doubles as a Controller

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro | $99 | Amazon
If you’re looking for more modernized retro consoles to add to your collection, this deal on a Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro is right on time. It’s only $99 right now, down from $130.

Unlike most classic consoles, The Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro actually houses all it needs in the controller itself. You have two USB-C ports for connecting controllers from your Neogeo Mini (also discounted to $52 right now), an HDMI out port, and 3.5mm audio to keep the noise down. If that’s not enough, you can use it as a USB controller on both Android and PC.

Quentyn Kennemer

