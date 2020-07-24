It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Now $20 off, the Amazon Fire TV Cube Is Here to Indulge Your Appetite With a Free Year of Food Network Kitchen

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Fire TV Cube + Food Network Kitchen (1-Year) | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Fire TV Cube + Food Network Kitchen (1-Year) | $100 | Amazon

For the uninitiated into Amazon’s vast, evergrowing hardware ecosystem, the Cube is the company’s self-proclaimed “fastest, most powerful Amazon Fire TV.” In other words, if you’re looking for a place to start streaming, look no further: armed with 4K support, along with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, it serves as a natural gateway to services like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max, accessible using the included remote as well as voice controls.

To sweeten the deal, Amazon is slashing the price by $20 and giving Kinja Deals readers a whole year of Food Network Kitchen, absolutely free, serving up fan-favorite series including Chopped, The Kitchen, and Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

