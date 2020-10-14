Now $20 for Prime Day, the Poké Ball Plus Is a No Brainer for Ash Ketchum Wannabes Everywhere

Poké Ball Plus Image : Nintendo

Poké Ball Plus | $20 | Amazon

Normally $50, the Poké Ball Plus at $20 is almost mandatory for anyone playing Pokémon Go, and it’s the only way to get a Mew and Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee. You’ll get the most value out of it in the former circumstance. The Poké Ball Plus illuminates and vibrates at the sign of wild Pokémon and Poké Stops.

In the Switch games, you can use it as a motion controller for an authentic Pokémon-catching experience, and you can put any of your favorite Pokémon “inside” and hear them growl when you shake it. The price shows $50 on Amazon’s page, but you’ll see the discount once you hit checkout.