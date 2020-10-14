It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Now $20 for Prime Day, the Poké Ball Plus Is a No Brainer for Ash Ketchum Wannabes Everywhere

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsPrime Day 2020
796
Save
Poké Ball Plus | $20 | Amazon
Poké Ball Plus | $20 | Amazon
Image: Nintendo
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Poké Ball Plus | $20 | Amazon

Normally $50, the Poké Ball Plus at $20 is almost mandatory for anyone playing Pokémon Go, and it’s the only way to get a Mew and Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee. You’ll get the most value out of it in the former circumstance. The Poké Ball Plus illuminates and vibrates at the sign of wild Pokémon and Poké Stops.

Advertisement

In the Switch games, you can use it as a motion controller for an authentic Pokémon-catching experience, and you can put any of your favorite Pokémon “inside” and hear them growl when you shake it. The price shows $50 on Amazon’s page, but you’ll see the discount once you hit checkout.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Set Your Sights on the Best Prime Day 2020 Gaming Deals

This Smart Garage Door Opener Gives Boosts Your Carport's IQ for Just $17

Drive Shucking: A Cheaper Way to Fill Your NAS

Browse the Web in 4K With the LG 27" Monitor at 16% off