Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Now 18% off, the TiVo Stream 4K Declutters Your Streaming Life With One UI for Netflix, Disney+, and More

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsTivo Deals
249
Save
TiVo Stream 4K | $41 | Amazon
TiVo Stream 4K | $41 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

TiVo Stream 4K | $41 | Amazon

There are many quality smart TV dongles and boxes to choose from, but the TiVo Stream 4K—now down to $41 ($9 off)might be the most interesting. It plugs into your TV and adds smarts just like all the others, but one of its parlor tricks is offering up one centralized UI for accessing all your favorite content across the popular streaming services you subscribe to.

Advertisement

Other platforms implement cross-app search in similar ways, but the TiVo Stream 4K keeps it all in one place, and even offers recommendations on something new to watch from all your subscriptions based on your viewing habits. Beyond that, this dongle features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos passthrough, plus integrated Google Assistant voice search from the included remote.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Vacuum
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Everything We’re Buying on Amazon Prime Day 2020

This Alien Pikachu Figure Is Just Two Terrifying Things for $17 in the Best Prime Day Deal Ever

Pick Up Six Spooky Halloween-Themed Face Masks for $16 If You're Chancing a Trick-or-Treat Spree This Year

The 10 Best Deals of October 14, 2020