Now 18% off, the TiVo Stream 4K Declutters Your Streaming Life With One UI for Netflix, Disney+, and More

There are many quality smart TV dongles and boxes to choose from, but the TiVo Stream 4K—now down to $41 ($9 off) — might be the most interesting. It plugs into your TV and adds smarts just like all the others, but one of its parlor tricks is offering up one centralized UI for accessing all your favorite content across the popular streaming services you subscribe to.

Other platforms implement cross-app search in similar ways, but the TiVo Stream 4K keeps it all in one place, and even offers recommendations on something new to watch from all your subscriptions based on your viewing habits. Beyond that, this dongle features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos passthrough, plus integrated Google Assistant voice search from the included remote.