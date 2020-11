Patriot Viper 4 Blackout Series 16GB DDR4 4400MHz Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Patriot Viper 4 Blackout Series 16GB DDR4 4400MHz | $110 | Amazon

If you have the motherboard and CPU to support it, Patriot’s Viper 4 memory is some of the fastest you can get, and Amazon has a 16GB kit (2x 8GB sticks) 15% off. That’s a $20 reduction for a $110 total. These modules run at up to 4400MHz with automatic overclocking for those not bold enough to do it on their own.