It's all consuming.
Now $15, AUKEY's 10W Wireless Charging Pad Has Three Coils for Fiddle-Free Placement

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
AUKEY 10W 3-Coil Wireless Charger | $15 | Amazon | Use promo code ZPYYVZ66
Image: AUKEY
With them going this cheap, there’s no reason not to stick a wireless charger in every corner of your home. AUKEY’s 10W wireless charging pad is just $15 when you check out with coupon code ZPYYVZ66.

If you have a phone that supports it, the 10W charging speed makes it a much more capable daily charger than something you just plop onto your nightstand while you sleep. Of course, iPhone users will be able to enjoy their max 7.5W charging speeds all the same.

This oversized pad is stuffing three charging coils, which sadly can’t charge multiple devices simultaneously, but it means you don’t have to hunt and peck for the perfect spot to have your phone and charger get their love thing on.

Quentyn Kennemer

