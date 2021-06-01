Novashine's Teeth Whitening Kit Is Just $50 and Will Make Your Smile up to Five Shades Lighter

Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit| $50 | StackSocial

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you could get in a brightening session anytime, anywhere. Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit is only $50 and lets you get dazzling teeth on the go.

Advertisement

Each syringe is filled with hydrogen peroxide for up to twenty treatments at your convenience. The teeth whitening pen helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are. Once you fill the trays, use the LED light to activate the gel and start the fading process. Use the teeth shade guide to track your progress, and the whitening formula is made to minimize discomfort. For just ten minutes, every few days, start your journey to lightening stains from coffee, smoking, and life.

This will ship for $3.