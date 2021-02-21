Nourish Your Face With up To 33% off K-Beauty Brand Skinfood's Cult-Favorite Products

Skinfood Salmon Dark Circle Concealer Cream | $8 | iHerb

Is your skin in need of some nourishment? Korean brand Skinfood has some top products beauty lovers turn to again and again, and we’ve found a few such products on sale at iHerb right now.

First up, this Skinfood salmon dark circle concealer cream is just $8 right now. This concealing cream has salmon roe extract for soothing your tired undereye area and gives a flattering brightening effect to wake up your face! Really, covering up dark circles makes a huge difference in my appearance, so I’m really curious to try this highly-rated product to see what the fuss is about.

Give yourself a clean canvas to start with by trying out some of Skinfood’s top cleansers. The Skinfood Black Sugar Perfect scrub foam is from the skincare’s popular Black Sugar series and is just $12 (the 10% off will apply automatically in the cart) .

If you have clogged pores or other acne concerns, you might want to try the popular Skinfood Egg White Perfect Pore cleansing foam which is also 10% after adding to your cart.

Plus you can get $6 off orders of $40 or more right now when you add code IMMUNE6 at checkout , so it’s worth checking out the iHerb Super Deals page for promotions you should take advantage of currently. Don’t miss out!