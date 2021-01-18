Nourish Those Winter-Chapped Lips With up To 35% off Vegan and K-Beauty Brand Nooni's Lip Oil

Nooni Applemint Lip Oil | $8 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Nooni Applecoco Lip Oil | $9 | Amazon | Clip coupon

With the cold and dry weather conditions , your lips could use some nourishment. Korean beauty brand Nooni has a few varieties of lip oil on sale over at Amazon that are sure to turn that situation around.

The Applemint and the Applecoco variety have clippable coupons below the price. Clip them to get the Applemint hydrating and plumping lip oil for just $8 and the Applecoco glowing and smoothing lip oil for $9. The Appleberry is also available for $12.

These Nooni lip oils are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and mineral oil free so you can buy with confidence. Snag one while they’re on discount!