Nourish Sensitive Skin With 15% off Natural, Cruelty-Free Klairs K-Beauty Skincare Routine Essentials

Dear, Klairs Gentle Black Sugar Charcoal Soap | $15 | Amazon

Dear, Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner | $17 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Dear, Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream | $19 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Dear, Klairs Midnight Blue Youth Activating Drop | $25 | Amazon | Clip coupon

The added anxiety of the election season and the pandemic these past few months has done a number on my skin. I’ve learned that the best way to come back from stress-related skin woes is to nourish it with a dedicated skin routine full of clean ingredients.

If your skin is sensitive like mine, you’ll love Korean beauty brand Klair, which is cruelty-free and skips the unnecessary ingredients that irritate some, like artificial fragrances and harsh chemicals.

Any skincare routine worth its weight will include toner, and you really can’t go wrong with the classic Klairs Supple Preparation facial toner, just $17 when you clip the coupon. Toner comes after the cleansing step, which you can complete with the highly-rated Klairs Gentle Black Sugar c harcoal s oap. It’s not on sale, but it’s not a bad deal at $15 for a bar said to help with blemish-prone skin.

If you need your skin to calm down or to even tone done redness, the Klairs Midnight Blue calming cream is a beauty favorite with a near cult-following! You can also get 15% off of this one, bringing it down to just $19. Layer it over some Klairs Midnight Blue Youth Activating drops for just $25. You can clip the 15% off coupon just below the price on Amazon.

It’s not clear how long this coupon will be available for, so take advantage of it while you can!