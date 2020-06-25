Nothing Says Nostalgia Like Rock Hard Candy, Good Thing This Bazooka Gum Is 30% off and Now so Are Your Fillings

60 pieces of Sugar-Free Bazooka Gum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

60 pieces of Sugar-Free Bazooka Gum | $20 | Amazon Gold Box

Sounds like baseball might be back but with the new world order, we probably won’t have dugouts with buckets full of double bubble and bazooka joe. Hard to imagine they’ll allowing chewing and spitting this season as years gone by. But that doesn’t mean you can’t relive that magic. This giant box of Bazooka gum is 30% off today and at least this one is sugar.

Advertisement

There are only two types of Bazooka gum: soft and rock hard. The rock hard ones always turned up when you were trick or treating as a kid, right?! But I was flooded with a lot of child hood memories when I saw this box on sale. Blowing giant bubbles at the beach, collecting Bazooka Joe comic strips, and watching my cousin get this stick in her hair. This box is cool because it’s split up into six on-the-go cups each with ten pieces of guaranteed crunchy outer shell and soft middle gum. It says it’s American Dental Association approved because it’s sugar-free but I just don’t know Joe, I just don’t know.

Prime members get free shipping on this item.