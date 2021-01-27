Nothing Says I've Given up Quite Like a Wearable Blanket Hoodie, These Ones Are up to 40% Off

Up to 40% off Wearable Blanket Hoodie Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Working at home has been hard for some of my friends, or it was initially. As a writer who has worked from home for a good chunk of my career, I was asked for suggestions when everything changed a year ago. My number one piece of advice: keep a routine. Shower, get dressed, make coffee, trick your brain into thinking you still have someplace to go. Well, some of them did none of that. Pants, bras, and baths be damned for those who didn’t . This Wearable Blanket Hoodie is the epitome of all of that. If you’re in that boat, grab one of these for as little as $24.

All joking aside, these do look pretty comfy and cozy. This seems like a good item to snuggle into with a good book and your pet by your side . The plush sherpa material is both warm and fluffy . The huge front pocket is perfect for hiding treats for you and your furry friend. Just don’t get remotes or controllers lost in there. There are eighteen on sale in a variety of styles and colors. Five of them actually have a heated front feature that will keep you toasty up to eleven hours off of a single charge. Obviously, this is a one size fits all and is machine washable.

